Israel strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported carrying out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in multiple areas of Lebanon, including a training compound used by the group’s elite Radwan Force.

According to the military, the compound was utilized for training operatives, live-fire exercises, and planning attacks against IDF personnel and Israeli civilians, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

In addition to the training site, the IDF struck several Hezbollah weapons depots, terror infrastructure, and military buildings reportedly used to advance attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel.

💥IDF launched strikes in the #Jazin region of southern #Lebanon.



According to Israeli media reports, the targets of the attack were a training complex for the Radwan forces and weapons depots.



The al-Haj Radwan Force is a special operations unit of Hezbollah. pic.twitter.com/eMsJpNaTg2 — News.Az (@news_az) December 26, 2025

News.Az