Israel strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon - VIDEO

  • Middle East
Photo: Anadolu Agency

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported carrying out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in multiple areas of Lebanon, including a training compound used by the group’s elite Radwan Force.

According to the military, the compound was utilized for training operatives, live-fire exercises, and planning attacks against IDF personnel and Israeli civilians, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

In addition to the training site, the IDF struck several Hezbollah weapons depots, terror infrastructure, and military buildings reportedly used to advance attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel.


