Houthi military chief dies; group blames Israel for the death

The military commander of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Muhammad al-Ghamari, has passed away, the Iran-backed group announced on Thursday afternoon.

The group said in a lengthy statement that the high-ranking Houthi leader died alongside some of his companions and his 13-year-old son “in the course of his jihadist work” — without elaborating on the circumstances, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Al-Ghamari was a member of the Houthis’ “Jihad Office,” led by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, responsible for overseeing military operations.

Though the Houthis did not directly blame Israel for his killing, the rebel group stressed that their conflict with the Jewish state had not ended.

Israel will “receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed,” the statement continued.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted following the announcement that “another chief of staff was eliminated from the ranks of terror leaders who sought to harm us.”

“Israel’s determined hand will reach everyone who has tried to harm us and made it their goal to destroy Israel,” Netanyahu’s office promised in a statement.

Responding to the Houthi announcement, Defense Minister Israel Katz said al-Ghamari was killed as a result of Israel’s strike on the group’s leaders in August, which killed the Houthi prime minister and around a dozen other senior officials.

Al-Ghamari was apparently fatally wounded in the attack.

“He joins his friends, the eliminated members of the axis of evil, in the depths of hell,” Katz said in a statement following the Houthis’ announcement. He added that Israel will take similar action “against any threat in the future as well.”

News.Az