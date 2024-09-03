Houthi rebels attack two oil tankers in Red Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked two crude oil tankers in the Red Sea on Monday, according to the U.S. military.

The Saudi-flagged Amjad and the Panama-flagged Blue Lagoon I were struck in what the U.S. Central Command has labeled "reckless acts of terrorism," News.Az reports citing Reuters.The Houthis late on Monday claimed responsibility for targeting the Blue Lagoon with multiple missiles and drones but did not make any mention of the Saudi tanker.The U.S. Central Command said the Houthis attacked the two tankers with two ballistic missiles and a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system, hitting both vessels.Both vessels were laden with crude oil, with the Amjad carrying about two million barrels of oil, according to the U.S. military statement, which described the attacks as "reckless acts of terrorism by the Houthis."Two sources told Reuters earlier that the ships were sailing near each other when they were hit but were able to continue their voyages with no major damage assessed or any casualties.The Amjad's owner, Saudi national shipping group Bahri, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The supertanker has a maximum capacity of 2 million barrels.

