- News
- Pressures
Tag:
Pressures
-
Climate change is beginning to reshape not only landscapes and economies across Central Asia, but also the movement of people. Rising temperatures, water shortages, droughts and agricultural decline are increasingly placing pressure on rural communities throughout the region.18 May 2026-23:25
-
-
Mexico’s economy contracted in the first quarter, marking another setback for President Claudia Sheinbaum despite her efforts to boost investment and drive growth.01 May 2026-09:08
-
-
Nearly all businesses in Singapore are grappling with higher operating costs due to rising energy prices, with more than half also reporting increasing manpower expenses, according to a snap poll released Monday by the Singapore National Employers Federation.21 Apr 2026-09:41
-
-
Gold prices slumped on Thursday, as investors gauged the prospect of elevated interest rates and the inflationary effects of the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.19 Mar 2026-23:35
-
-
Boeing has been cleared to advance its delayed 777 9 jet into the next phase of certification testing, according to reports.18 Mar 2026-22:41
-
-
Ghana has paid about 10 billion cedis (around $909–910 million) in interest under its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), the finance ministry said.18 Feb 2026-13:41
-
-
Editor’s note: Zaur Nurmamedov is a journalist and a graduate of the Faculty of Political Science at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (1993–1999). He previously served as First Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Vesti.Az news portal (2009–2023). The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.26 Jan 2026-10:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-