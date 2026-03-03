How has the IRGC addressed the Strait of Hormuz issue?

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to earlier reports, the IRGC stated that the key shipping route would be shut down. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, accounting for about one-fifth of global oil transit, News.Az reports.

The full comments from Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabari, the adviser to the commander of the IRGC.

“The price of oil has reached $81 and the world is certainly waiting for it to reach at least $200. The Strait of Hormuz is closed. Our heroes in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and the Army will set fire to any ships that wish to pass through this strait,” he said on state television.

“We’ll also target their oil pipelines in the region, and we will not allow oil exports from this region until we put pressure on the enemy. The Americans have debts of hundreds of thousands of billions of dollars, and they are thirsty for the region’s oil. They will not get a single drop.”

News.Az