UAE denounces illegal Israeli settlements, settler incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

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The United Arab Emirates mission at the UN has strongly condemned the continued illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, forced displacement of Palestinians from their land, and repeated incursions by Israeli settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Such actions, aimed at altering the historical, legal, and demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, violate international law,” the UAE mission said, speaking alongside the Arab Group and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the UN headquarters in New York.

Such actions “fuel instability, and undermine efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-State solution,” the UAE mission to the UN added in a post on X.

News.Az