Al-Aqsa Mosque sees nearly 65,000 worshippers despite Israeli restrictions

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About 65,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem despite Israeli restrictions, the Islamic Waqf Department said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians began arriving at the holy site from early morning, filling the mosque’s courtyard for prayers despite heavy barriers imposed by Israel.

According to the report, for the past three years Israel has barred Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip from freely accessing Al-Aqsa to pray.

The restrictions have turned access to one of Islam’s holiest sites into what the report describes as a daily instrument of Israeli control over Palestinian movement and worship.

News.Az