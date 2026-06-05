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Israeli military claims to have killed Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

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Israeli military claims to have killed Hezbollah commander in Lebanon
Source: Reuters

The Israeli military claimed that it killed Abdul Harb, a commander in Hezbollah’s engineering unit, in a strike last week, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Lebanese group has not confirmed the killing.

In a statement, the military claimed Harb was involved in assembling and activating explosives aimed at Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon.

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It described him as a senior Hezbollah commander who had been involved in attacks on Israeli forces since the 2006 Lebanon war.

The Israeli army also said its air force struck and destroyed a launcher overnight, claiming Hezbollah fighters had used it to fire rockets at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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