Hezbollah chief warns northern Israel won’t be safe if Lebanon bombed

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Israeli areas across the border will remain under threat as long as the Lebanese people and villages come under attack from the Israeli army, Naim Qassem warned, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He also rejected attempts to tie the group’s redeployment to wider political arrangements saying it refuses any link between Hezbollah’s presence and a ceasefire, or Israel’s withdrawal.

“We fight for our land and our people rooted in our obedience to our Lord – so that we shall not be slaves to anyone, and so that our generations may live their lives independently in their homeland alongside their fellow countrymen,” Naim said, according to a Hezbollah statement.

News.Az