How Russia avoids from World War III: Political scientist explains

+ ↺ − 16 px

The only way to avoid World War III against the backdrop of the current confrontation is to increase the role of nuclear deterrence in international relations for a period of 15-20 years, the academic director of the Faculty of World Economy and World Politics at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, Honorary Chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Sergei Karaganov said at a meeting of the Valdai Forum, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

“We will live through a long period of conflicts and wars. Now our first task, unfortunately, is not how to reach an agreement, but the task is to avoid World War III. For now, in the current very acute circumstances, I believe that this can only be done by increasing the role of nuclear deterrence in international relations for this period of 15-20 years,” Karaganov said According to the expert, Moscow is now returning this instrument to foreign policy practice and to the world arena as a whole. He also expressed hope that this instrument will begin to work.The political scientist noted that increasing the role of nuclear deterrence will help to pass the period of acute struggle and contradictions between Russia and the West, and will also help "if there are contradictions within the West."On November 2, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if it has to defend its existence.Earlier, Lavrov said that the United States is preparing an adventure to involve Europe in a war with Russia.

News.Az