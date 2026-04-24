Huawei backs DeepSeek V4 with Ascend supernode

+ ↺ − 16 px

Huawei Technologies said on Friday that its Ascend supernode, powered by the Ascend 950 AI chips, will fully support the latest version of artificial intelligence models from Chinese startup DeepSeek.

The announcement follows DeepSeek’s preview release of its V4 model, signaling a deepening collaboration between Chinese hardware and AI developers as competition in the global AI race intensifies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Huawei’s Ascend supernode is designed to deliver high-performance computing for advanced AI workloads. By enabling full compatibility with DeepSeek V4, the company is positioning its in-house chips as a strong alternative to Western AI hardware solutions.

DeepSeek has quickly gained attention in the AI space for developing powerful large language models, and the upcoming V4 version is expected to push performance further. Huawei’s support could help accelerate deployment and scalability for enterprise and research use.

The move highlights China’s broader push to build a self-reliant AI ecosystem, combining domestic chip manufacturing with rapidly evolving AI software.

As global tech firms compete to dominate artificial intelligence, partnerships like this could play a crucial role in shaping the next phase of AI development.

News.Az