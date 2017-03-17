Huawei, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic sign agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Communication and Advanced Technologies of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has signed an agreement with Huawei company on replacing telecommunications network with the new generation phone stations in the territory of Ordubad district.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with Huawei Senior Vice President Amy Lin, AzerTag reports.

Vasif Talibov noted that Nakhchivan is where Huawei launched its activities in Azerbaijan. He hailed the company`s projects in the Autonomous Republic. He stressed the importance of the new agreement. The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan is fully provided with high-speed internet and the fourth generation mobile communication network.

Vasif Talibov also said that Nakhchivan State University and the University of Nakhchivan educate future IT and communications experts. Vasif Talibov hailed the fact that students from Nakhchivan join summer schools in Huawei in China.

Huawei Senior Vice President Amy Lin hailed the introduction of advanced technologies in Nakhchivan.

News.Az

News.Az