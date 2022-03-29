Yandex metrika counter

Human remains were found in Farrukh village of Khojaly region

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army have found human remains during excavation works at the positions in the village of Farrukh, News.az reports.

It is supposed that the remains belong to a person or persons killed in the battles for the Farrukh Heights and the village of the same name in the First Karabakh War.

Relevant investigation and clarifications are being carried out on the fact.


