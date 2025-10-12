Humanitarian aid is already being allowed into Gaza, and Israeli hostages could be released today

Some Gazans leave with aid boxes at one of four distribution centers opened in the Strip under Israel’s new system, operated by the private Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.Photograph by Ahmad Salem / Bloomberg / Getty

Hamas confirmed that it could release the 20 surviving Israeli hostages as early as today.

Hamas conveyed a corresponding message to Israel through Arab countries, News.Az reports citing the Wall Street Journal.

Israeli officials said they were ready to accept the hostages as early as this evening, but they considered October 13 a more realistic date for their release.

Hamas is also reported to have to return the bodies of 28 Israeli hostages.

Meanwhile, the first trucks carrying humanitarian aid began to pass through the Kerem Shalom border crossing from the Israeli side into Gaza.

News.Az