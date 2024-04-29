Yandex metrika counter

Humza Yousaf steps down as Scotland’s first minister

  • World
  • Share
Humza Yousaf steps down as Scotland’s first minister

Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, has announced plans to resign, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I have concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm," he said at a press conference.

"I have, therefore, informed the SNP’s national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader and ask that she commences a leadership contest for my replacement as soon as possible," Yousaf added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      