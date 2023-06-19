Hundreds of Pakistanis dead in Mediterranean migrant boat disaster

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 300 Pakistani nationals have been killed in the sinking of an overcrowded fishing trawler off the coast of Greece, the latest tragedy to expose the refugee crisis confronting the European Union as tens of thousands seek sanctuary from war, persecution and poverty, News.Az reports citing CNN.

The chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, disclosed the numbers in a statement on June 18, sending condolences to grieving families of the dead.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and we pray that the departed souls find eternal peace,” Sanjrani said. “This devastating incident underscores the urgent need to address and condemn the abhorrent act of illegal human trafficking.”

Greek authorities have yet to confirm Pakistan’s death toll.

