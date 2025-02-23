Hundreds of thousands attend Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's funeral five months after his killing

Hundreds of thousands gathered in Beirut for Hezbollah’s former leader Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral, nearly five months after his death in an Israeli airstrike, News.Az citing Washingtontimes.

Nasrallah died after Israel’s air force dropped more than 80 bombs on the militant group’s main operations room in a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital. His death was a major blow for the Iran-backed militant group and political party that he had transformed into a potent force in the Middle East.

He was one of the group’s founders and led it for more than 30 years, enjoying wide influence among Iran-backed groups in the region. He was widely respected in the so-called Iran-led axis of resistance that included Iraqi, Yemeni and Palestinian factions.