Hundreds rally outside New York court for Mahmoud Khalil's release

Hundreds of people gathered outside a New York City courtroom to demand the release of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, whose arrest over the weekend has sparked condemnation and raised concerns about a potential crackdown on free speech in the United States.

The demonstrators gathered on Wednesday outside Manhattan’s federal court for the first formal hearing in Khalil’s case, as he faces possible deportation for his activism, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

“Release Mahmoud Khalil now!” they chanted.

During the brief hearing, Khalil’s lawyer Ramzi Kassem said his client had been allowed just one call with his legal team from the detention centre where he is being held in the southern state of Louisiana.

But Kassem said that the call was cut off prematurely and was on a line recorded and monitored by the government.

US District Judge Jesse Furman ruled that Khalil and his lawyers should have one phone call on Wednesday and another on Thursday, covered by attorney-client privilege, meaning the government would not have access to their conversation.

Furman on Monday temporarily blocked Khalil’s deportation.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Khalil, a 29-year-old Columbia University graduate and US permanent resident, at his residence in New York City at the weekend.

ICE officials said they planned to revoke his green card at the behest of the US Department of State.

Khalil had been at the forefront of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University last year, which saw students demanding an end to Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip. He largely served as a spokesperson and negotiator.

But as he campaigned for a second term in the White House, US President Donald Trump pledged to stop the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that erupted after Israel launched a deadly war on Gaza in October 2023 and deport any foreign students involved.

Upon taking office, he began to issue executive actions signalling he would carry out his threats.

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you,” Trump said in a White House fact sheet.

“I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.”

Trump recently welcomed Khalil’s arrest, saying on Monday that it was “the first of many to come”.

He accused students across the country of being engaged in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity” that his administration “will not tolerate”.

But experts say Khalil’s detention highlights a widening attack on pro-Palestinian activism in the US, as well as a worrying sign for freedom of expression and dissent under the Trump administration.

“Objectively, what is really happening is an effort to silence all public expression of support for Palestinian human rights to placate right-wing supporters of Israel within the Republican Party,” Nader Hashemi, a professor at Georgetown University, told Al Jazeera this week.