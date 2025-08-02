Hurricane Gil continues to swirl in the eastern Pacific

Hurricane Gil continued to churn in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday, but forecasters said it is not expected to threaten land and will likely weaken rapidly over the weekend.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 1,160 miles west-southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

“Weakening is forecast to begin Saturday, and Gil is likely to become post-tropical as early as Sunday,” the NHC said.

It is a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific.

Another named storm, Iona, which also was once a hurricane, was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moved far to the west of Hawaii. It, too, was not threatening land.

News.Az