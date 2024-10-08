Hurricane Milton intensifies, approaches Florida -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hurricane Milton has rapidly escalated into a menacing category five storm as it approaches the Florida coastline.

Milton is packing ferocious winds of up to180mph (285km/h) as it skirts the northern edge of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. Forecasters warn of potentially catastrophic storm surges along coastal areas, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The storm is expected to hit the heavily populated city of Tampa Bay with full force on Wednesday.Floridians have been told to prepare for the state's largest evacuation effort in years, with Governor Ron DeSantis warning that time for people to evacuate is quickly running out."We have to assume this is going to be a monster," Governor DeSantis said at press conference on Monday afternoon.Warnings over Hurricane Milton come just 10 days after Hurricane Helene - the deadliest mainland storm since Katrina in 2005 - pummelled the US south-east, killing at least 225 people. Hundreds more are missing.At least 14 of those deaths were in Florida, where 51 of 67 counties are now under emergency warnings as Milton approaches."Unfortunately, some of the Helene victims are in the path of this storm," DeSantis said.Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service [NWS], said Milton became a category five hurricane at record-breaking speed - with wind speeds intensifying by 80 knots (148km/h) over 24 hours."That's the third highest we have on record," he said.Hurricanes are separated into five categories based on their wind speed.Those reaching category three and higher are considered major hurricanes because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage, according to the NWS.Hurricane Milton is expected to weaken on Tuesday as it travels over the Gulf of Mexico, dropping to a category three storm by the time it makes landfall in Florida's Tampa Bay on Wednesday evening or early on Thursday.The National Hurricane Center warned torrential rain and flash-flooding can be expected across parts of Florida from late Monday.It added that life-threatening storm surges and damaging winds along portions of Florida's west coast were possible from late Tuesday or early Wednesday.Rainfall totals could reach localised highs of 15in (38cm), and coastal areas could see storm surges of 10-15ft (3-4.5m).

