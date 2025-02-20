IAEA chief says necessary to establish 'some presence' in North Korea

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi considers it necessary to ensure the presence of the organization's experts in North Korea, News.az reports citing TASS.

"I think we should try to strive for a re-establishment of some engagement, some presence by the IAEA in the country," Grossi said at a press conference in Tokyo. In his opinion, such interaction could concern "nuclear safety."

At the same time, Grossi admitted that "this is easier said than done."

"The last time we had an inspection activity or presence there was in 2009, a long time ago," he added.

According to the IAEA chief, Japan and China, as well as other countries, especially those that "sustain the nuclear non-proliferation regime," could assist in this matter.

News.Az