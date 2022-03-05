IAEA head and Iran's Vice President ink a statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and the visiting Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Organization Rafael Grossi have signed a statement, News.az reports citing IRNA

The AEOI and the IAEA agreed, in continuation of their cooperation as stated in the Joint Statement of 26 August 2020, to accelerate and strengthen their cooperation and dialogue aimed at the resolution of the issues.

AEOI and the IAEA agreed on: the AEOI will provide to the IAEA, no later than 20 March 2022, written explanations including related supporting documents to the questions raised by the IAEA which have not been addressed by Iran on the issues related to three locations; Within two weeks after receiving the AOEI’s written explanations and related supporting documents, the IAEA will review this information and will submit to the AEOI any questions on received information; Within one week after the IAEA has submitted to the AEOI any questions on such information, the IAEA and the AEOI will meet in Tehran to address the questions. Separate meetings will be held for each location; Upon completion of the activities set out in paragraphs 1 to 3 above and following the corresponding evaluation by the Agency, the Director-General will aim to report his conclusion by the June 2022 Board of Governors.

News.Az