IAEA raises alarm over drone strike near UAE nuclear plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday expressed “grave concern” over a drone strike near a nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates that triggered a fire, News.Az reports.

"The IAEA has been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the Barakah NPP remain normal and no injuries were reported after a drone strike this morning caused a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner site perimeter of the NPP. Emergency diesel generators are currently providing power to the NPP’s unit 3," the IAEA said in a post on X.

The IAEA stated that it is following the situation closely and is in constant contact with the UAE authorities, ready to provide assistance if needed.

"DG @rafaelmgrossi expresses grave concern about the incident and says military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable. The DG reiterates call for maximum military restraint near any NPP to avoid the danger of a nuclear accident," it added.

The IAEA has been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the Barakah NPP remain normal and no injuries were reported after a drone strike this morning caused a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner site perimeter of the NPP. Emergency diesel generators… pic.twitter.com/km2rg08Gvd — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) May 17, 2026

A fire caused by a drone strike broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE's Al Dhafra Region, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Sunday.

"Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike. No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X.

It stated that all precautionary measures have been taken, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

"The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, and that all units are operating as normal," the Abu Dhabi Media Office added.

News.Az