ICE deaths hit 20-year high in 2025

Deaths in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody reached 32 in 2025, marking the highest level in two decades.

Those who died included recent asylum seekers and long-term U.S. residents, some detained since childhood. Causes of death ranged from medical conditions—such as heart failure, seizures, strokes, respiratory failure, and tuberculosis—to suicide. Families and lawyers have alleged that neglect and repeated denial of medical care played a role in several cases, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The increase comes amid a sharp rise in detentions. ICE held over 68,000 adults at the end of December 2025, nearly double the 36,000 in December 2023, reflecting policies aimed at record detention levels.

