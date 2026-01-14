Russia detains Siberian doctors after nine newborns die

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian authorities have detained the chief doctor and acting head of the intensive care unit at a Siberian maternity hospital following the deaths of nine newborn babies.

The State Investigative Committee said the doctors are suspected of causing death through negligence. The fatalities occurred between December 1, 2025, and January 12, 2026, as a result of improper medical care, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across Russia, raising questions about the country’s ability to improve its birth rate—a priority for President Vladimir Putin—if such medical tragedies continue to occur.

