ICESCO hails rapid development of cooperation with Azerbaijan

ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed Almalik has applauded the rapid development of the organization’s cooperation with Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

"This year we will also participate in COP29 in Azerbaijan. ICESCO shares all proposals with partner countries with ideas in mind. We are sure that today's youth are the leaders of tomorrow. Through today's development, we will try to build a brighter future," Almalik said at an international forum "By Youth for Youth" in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.The international forum is attended by state officials, dignitaries of international organizations and various countries, and guests, including about 200 representatives of ICESCO member countries.The event aims to facilitate discussions among young individuals from the Islamic world regarding their perspectives and experiences in peacebuilding, sustainable development, culture, and the environment. It also seeks to provide chances for their active involvement in these areas, foster conversations on new solutions, and facilitate networking with fellow young leaders.

News.Az