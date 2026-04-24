Saros review: Housemarque’s most explosive PS5 game yet - VIDEO

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The new PlayStation 5 exclusive Saros from developer Housemarque delivers a fast-paced, visually explosive experience that blends bullet-hell combat with roguelite progression systems.

Set on the mysterious alien world of Carcosa, the game follows protagonist Arjun Devraj, who becomes trapped in a deadly time loop while investigating a failing human colony. The environment is defined by shifting eclipses, glowing mineral landscapes, and constantly evolving cosmic threats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Saros builds on the gameplay foundation established by Housemarque’s earlier title Returnal, combining high-speed movement, precision shooting, and procedural challenge design. Players are forced to navigate dense fields of projectiles while adapting to increasingly difficult combat scenarios.

The game’s visual design is a standout feature, with golden-toned environments, surreal alien architecture, and screen-filling particle effects that transform each battle into a dynamic light show. Combat arenas often become saturated with overlapping patterns of energy attacks, requiring constant movement and split-second reactions.

Despite its difficulty, Saros introduces progression systems that allow players to gradually strengthen their character between runs, making repeated attempts feel increasingly rewarding rather than punishing.

Weapons range from auto-targeting rifles to energy-based crossbows, giving players multiple ways to approach combat encounters. These tools, combined with evasive movement abilities, create a rhythm of constant motion and escalating power.

The game also incorporates roguelite structure, meaning each run reshapes progression while maintaining persistent upgrades that help players push further into its world.

Critics highlight Saros for balancing accessibility with intensity, allowing both experienced and less-skilled players to engage with its high-pressure gameplay loops.

Ultimately, Saros stands out as a visually striking and mechanically demanding action game that transforms chaos into a controlled, rhythmic experience of survival and power escalation.

News.Az