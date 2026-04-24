Star Wars series cancelled in 2024 surges again online

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A cancelled Star Wars: The Acolyte has unexpectedly re-entered streaming charts, gaining renewed attention nearly two years after its cancellation.

Originally developed for Disney and released on Disney+, the series was cancelled in August 2024 following its first season, reportedly due to a combination of high production costs and lower-than-expected viewership, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Set in the High Republic era long before the Skywalker saga, the show explored a darker, mystery-driven storyline focusing on early conflicts involving Jedi and emerging dark-side forces.

Despite its cancellation, the series is now experiencing a resurgence in streaming popularity in the United States, reappearing on Disney+ trending charts as viewers revisit the show.

At launch, the series debuted strongly, with millions of early views in its first days, making it one of Disney+’s biggest premieres of 2024 at the time. However, it was later outperformed by other franchise entries such as Ahsoka.

The renewed interest comes amid continued expansion of the Star Wars universe on streaming platforms, with new titles maintaining strong audience engagement across global charts.

The series featured a cast led by Amandla Stenberg, alongside Lee Jung-jae, who played key roles in the Jedi-focused storyline.

While Disney has not announced any revival plans, the sudden spike in viewership highlights ongoing fan interest in the project and its unexplored timeline within the Star Wars universe.

News.Az