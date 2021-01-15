ICESCO’s desire to declare Shusha ‘cultural capital of Islamic world’ is a logical step – political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

An objective analysis by ICESCO of the condition of the cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan should become an impetus for UNESCO to revise its position, political scientist Ilgar Valizade told News.Az.

Earlier, ICESCO said it will send a technical mission to the Nagorno-Karabakh region in late February to prepare a report.

Valizade noted that UNESCO approached the issue of assessing Azerbaijan’s cultural and historical heritage in Karabakh in a much politicized manner. “UNESCO ignored Azerbaijan’s proposal. But ICESCO is doing what such organizations should be done,” he said.

Valizade emphasized that ISESCO’s proposal to declare the Azerbaijani city of Shusha as the ‘cultural capital of the Islamic world’ is a logical step.

Shusha is indeed the cultural capital not only of Azerbaijan but of the entire Islamic world. Prominent figures of science, art, and culture from Shusha contributed to the development of these branches of the Islamic world. ISESCO’s proposal is a logical step. It will also provide an opportunity to correctly highlight the humanitarian emphases that have been distorted over the past decades. This once again demonstrates that for the Islamic world, Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and Shusha is the crown of Karabakh,” the political scientist added.

