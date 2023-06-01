ICRC transports number of Armenians with health issues from Azerbaijan's Khankandi to Armenia via Lachin checkpoint

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) today once again delivered Armenians with health problems through the Lachin checkpoint to Armenia and in the opposite direction, News.az reports.

A total of 14 Armenians with health problems were delivered from Azerbaijan's Khankendi to hospitals in Armenia through the mediation and accompaniment of ICRC representatives through the Lachin checkpoint. After receiving treatment, 12 Armenians returned in the same way.

It should be noted that this information once again confirms that there are no obstacles to the movement of ICRC vehicles via the Lachin checkpoint.

News.Az