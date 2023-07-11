ICRC’s illegal activities constitute blatant violation of Azerbaijani legislation - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan clearly indicates that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carried out illegal commercial activities and smuggling, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

He stressed that such activities by the ICRC constitute a blatant violation of Azerbaijani legislation and international law.

“Due to these illegal activities, Azerbaijan temporarily closed the Lachin border checkpoint. Of course, Azerbaijan has full legal grounds to close the Lachin border checkpoint, and no state or international organizations can criticize us for this because all facts of smuggling have been documented on the spot by means of operational footage,” Mammadli said.

“The ICRC has already been warned over its illegal activities. We expect that from now on, the ICRC and other international organizations will respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries where they operate,” the political scientist added.

News.Az