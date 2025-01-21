IDF chief Halevi to resign on March 6

IDF chief Halevi to resign on March 6

+ ↺ − 16 px

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has notified Defense Minister Israel Katz that he intends to resign on March 6.

In a statement, Halevi says he is leaving the military after “recognizing my responsibility for the failure of the IDF on October 7, and at the point in time in which the IDF has recorded significant achievements, and is in the process of implementing an agreement to release hostages,” News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel. Until March 6, Halevi says, he will complete the investigations into the October 7 Hamas onslaught and prepare the IDF for future challenges.“I will transfer command of the IDF in a high-quality and thorough manner to my replacement,” he adds.

News.Az