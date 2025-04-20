IDF chief OKs continued operations in Syria

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, approved plans for “ongoing defensive and offensive operations” during a Sunday visit to troops stationed in the security zone in southern Syria, News.Az report citing JNS.

“This area is vital. We entered because Syria fell apart, and therefore, we are holding key positions and are on the frontline to protect ourselves in the best possible way,” Zamir said during the visit, according to the IDF.

“From this location, we can see everyone on this ridge—it is a strategic point. We don’t know how things will develop here, but our hold on this area has great security significance,” the general said.

“IDF forces will continue to operate in the security zone and protect the residents from any threat,” Zamir said.

Zamir’s situational assessment in Syria was conducted with OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and Brig. Gen. Yair Palai, commander of the 210th “Bashan” Division, as well as other senior officers.

The chief of staff spoke with the commanders and soldiers operating on the ground in Syria.