IDF reports attack on Hamas weapons production center in Gaza

The Israeli Air Force struck the center for operational control, production and storage of weapons of the radical Palestinian organization Hamas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, News.az reports with reference to TASS.

The army press service reported this, noting that the previously attacked facility "was known as the Hamam school complex." On its territory, "Hamas weapons were produced and stored," "terrorists were trained," and "attacks were planned and carried out" on Israel and the Israeli military, the department noted.The army press service stated that before the strikes, "steps were taken to reduce the risk of harm to civilians."

