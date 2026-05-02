IDF strikes Bint Jbeil stadium, says 200 Hezbollah members killed - VIDEO

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The military released footage depicting a recent exchange of fire between Israeli paratroopers and a Hezbollah operative in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil.

According to the IDF, in recent weeks, troops of the 98th Division killed some 200 Hezbollah operatives in Bint Jbeil and destroyed 900 “terror infrastructures,” including the town’s stadium, which the military says was booby-trapped by the terror group, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

News.Az