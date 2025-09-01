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Terror Group
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The military released footage depicting a recent exchange of fire between Israeli paratroopers and a Hezbollah operative in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil.02 May 2026-13:49
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The Israeli military says it has killed a Hamas operative in Lebanon who it claims was involved in financing the group’s activities.22 Mar 2026-15:51
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The Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Saturday that it carried out twin operations against the al-Shabaab terror group in the central regions, killing more than 22 terrorists.14 Mar 2026-19:52
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Turkish police detained 13 individuals on Tuesday on suspicion of promoting the Islamic State (IS) on social media and providing financial assistance to members of the militant group, authorities said.17 Feb 2026-12:14
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A total of 357 suspects were detained across Türkiye in a nationwide operation targeting the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Tuesday.30 Dec 2025-14:12
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At least six ISIS (Daesh) terrorists were killed during a counterterrorism operation in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Yalova, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.29 Dec 2025-15:38
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Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has apprehended a suspected Daesh member allegedly planning an attack on New Year’s celebrations, according to security sources.26 Dec 2025-14:24
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Moses Becker is a political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specializes in interethnic and interreligious relations. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.28 Oct 2025-09:15
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