IEA forecasts Europe's record LNG imports in 2026

Europe is expected to import a record volume of liquefied natural gas this year, with global supply also projected to rise sharply, the International Energy Agency said on Friday.

According to the IEA’s quarterly Gas Market Report, Europe’s LNG imports are forecast to reach a record 185 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2026, up from the previous high of 175 bcm recorded in 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Global LNG supply is expected to grow by more than 7% in 2026, marking its fastest expansion since 2019.

The agency said North America will account for the vast majority of the anticipated 40 bcm increase in supply.

North American projects also dominated new capacity additions in 2025, when global LNG supply rose by almost 7%. The report said the United States led global investment activity, approving more than 80 bcm of annual LNG capacity.

"The unfolding LNG wave is set to have a central role in shaping global gas markets," said Keisuke Sadamori, IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security, adding it would likely pressure prices downward while improving market liquidity.

Natural gas trading volumes and hub liquidity reached record highs in 2025 across all major markets, the IEA said.

In the United States, gas volumes traded on Henry Hub rose 8%, while in the European Union and Britain gas trade increased by an estimated 17%.

The IEA said geopolitical risks and weather conditions remain significant factors for global gas markets, requiring continued energy security vigilance.

News.Az