Russia perceives the "goodwill" of the new US leadership regarding negotiations for a settlement in Ukraine. Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma's Foreign Affairs Committee and leader of the LDPR, stated that talks may commence "in the near future" if Russia finds the US proposals satisfactory, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We see the goodwill of the new US leadership, particularly President [Donald] Trump. This goodwill is being expressed through representatives of the United States at the Munich Security Conference. Let's see. If the proposals for negotiations are serious and meet our needs, then such negotiations can begin in the near future," he said.

Slutsky emphasized that "Russia was, is, and will be ready for negotiations," including discussions with the Ukrainian authorities, if they are legitimate representatives willing to consider Russian conditions. He reiterated that Russia's position remains "steadfast": denazification, demilitarization, and Ukraine's non-aligned status. He stressed that the resolution of any confrontation must occur at the negotiating table.

He also expressed his willingness to participate in a potential negotiating delegation if President Vladimir Putin were to instruct him to do so. "All fundamental decisions regarding the composition of the negotiating delegation and all other details will be made by the Russian president. If we are instructed, we will act accordingly," Slutsky emphasized.