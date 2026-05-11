Ukraine tests German HX-2 strike drones launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has tested the use of German-made HX-2 strike drones launched from high-speed boats, marking a new phase in the adaptation of unmanned systems for maritime operations, according to defense reports.

The trials involved launching the drones from the deck of a fast-moving vessel using a bow-mounted catapult system, demonstrating that the system can be deployed not only from land but also at sea, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The HX-2 drone is developed by German defense company Helsing, which is expected to produce around 6,000 units for Ukraine under an ongoing supply arrangement.

The latest tests were conducted in coastal waters near Plymouth in the United Kingdom, where engineers evaluated the drone’s ability to launch successfully from maritime platforms, including potential integration with autonomous naval vessels.

The test results suggest the HX-2 system could be deployed from a wider range of platforms, including fast attack boats and unmanned naval systems, significantly expanding operational flexibility for Ukrainian forces.

Military analysts say this type of launch capability could allow drones to be deployed closer to contested zones, increasing response speed and reducing vulnerability of fixed launch sites.

The HX-2 is a lightweight strike drone weighing around 12 kilograms and powered by multiple electric motors, enabling speeds of up to 220 km/h. It has an operational range of roughly 100 kilometers and carries a small explosive payload designed for precision strikes.

One of its defining features is its reliance on artificial intelligence for navigation and target identification. The system is designed to operate with reduced vulnerability to electronic warfare and can reportedly coordinate in swarm formations for coordinated attacks.

Ukraine continues to expand its unmanned systems program across land, air, and sea domains. Recent initiatives include AI-assisted defensive turrets, interceptor drones, and large-scale production of ground robotic systems intended to reduce risks for frontline troops.

Military officials describe these developments as part of a broader shift toward automated and AI-assisted warfare, driven by the increasing use of drones on both sides of the conflict.

The integration of maritime drone launches highlights Ukraine’s continued effort to diversify deployment methods and enhance the survivability and reach of its unmanned strike capabilities.

News.Az