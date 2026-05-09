Ukrainian drones hit Russian supply lines in Mariupol

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Ukrainian forces are increasingly targeting Russian military logistics routes deep behind the front line, with new drone operations reportedly reaching areas around the occupied city of Mariupol in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

According to assessments cited by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian drones have been conducting reconnaissance and strikes against Russian supply infrastructure located roughly 95 to 160 kilometers from the front line, marking a significant expansion of strike range and operational depth, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The report highlights that Ukrainian units, including the National Guard’s Azov Corps, have carried out attacks on Russian military facilities and transport routes near Mariupol. These operations are believed to be aimed at disrupting key supply chains supporting Russian offensive activity in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Geolocated footage reportedly shows Ukrainian drones striking Russian military vehicles on the T-0509 Mariupol–Donetsk highway, a critical logistics route used to supply forces in northern Donetsk. Additional drone activity has also been observed along the M-14 highway, which supports Russian troop movements toward occupied areas in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Analysts say these supply corridors are essential for sustaining Russian operations, and sustained Ukrainian strikes could significantly degrade the ability to transport equipment, reinforcements, and supplies to frontline units.

ISW noted that Ukraine’s expanding medium-range drone campaign, which has intensified since late 2025, may be contributing to battlefield air interdiction effects—reducing the effectiveness of Russian logistics and potentially shaping conditions for future counteroffensives.

The report also draws parallels to previous Ukrainian operations in areas such as Kupiansk, where disruption of supply lines played a role in weakening Russian defensive positions.

Mariupol, currently under Russian occupation, has remained a focal point for logistical and infrastructure development efforts. Occupation authorities have reportedly proposed new transport links, including a planned railway connection between Mariupol and Donetsk, which Ukraine and independent analysts view as having dual-use military logistics purposes.

Ukrainian drone operations and strikes on rear-area infrastructure continue to reflect a broader shift toward long-range precision warfare, increasingly targeting supply networks rather than only frontline positions.

News.Az