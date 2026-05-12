Russia launches 216 drones at Ukraine overnight, most intercepted

Ukrainian officials said air defense systems intercepted or neutralized 192 of the drones as they moved across the north, south, east, and central parts of the country. The attack reportedly involved Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas drones, along with decoy systems used to overwhelm defenses, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The drones were launched from several locations, including Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo regions, as well as occupied territories in eastern Ukraine.

Despite the high interception rate, authorities reported that 25 drones struck 10 locations, while debris from downed drones fell in additional areas. As of the morning report, a small number of drones were still in Ukrainian airspace.

In the Kyiv region, a drone reportedly hit a kindergarten, while debris from another struck a residential high-rise building in the capital. Casualties were reported in several regions, though details remained limited.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack showed that Russia had effectively ended a partial ceasefire understanding, adding that Ukraine would respond to further strikes accordingly.

Ukrainian defense forces said they deployed fighter aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups to counter the assault.

The overnight strike marks one of the largest drone attacks in recent weeks, highlighting the continued intensity of aerial warfare in the conflict.