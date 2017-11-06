Ilham Aliyev approves funding for reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems in Shamkir

Ilham Aliyev approves funding for reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems in Shamkir

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue the project on the reconstruction of water supply and sewerage system

According to the order, 10.1 million manats were allocated to Azersu Open Joint Stock Company from funds, envisaged in subparagraph 1.14.3.3.9 of the presidential decree (dated 27 December 2016) “On the application of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan” on the state budget for 2017.

The Ministry of Finance is due to provide funding in the designated amount.

News.Az

News.Az