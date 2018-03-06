Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev celebrates Fire Tuesday with his family - PHOTOS

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev together with his family has celebrated "Od Chershenbesi", second Tuesday before the Novruz holiday.

According to Oxu.Az, the head of the state and the first lady Mehriban Aliyeva kindled a traditional fire.

The eldest daughter of Azerbaijani President Leyla Aliyeva published photos from the festive evening on her Instagram page.

