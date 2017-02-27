Ilham Aliyev congratulates Dominican president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the national holiday of the Dominican Republic – Independence Day,” said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and the friendly people of your country,” added the president.

News.Az

