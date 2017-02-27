Ilham Aliyev congratulates Dominican president
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of the Dominican Republic Danilo Medina.
“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the national holiday of the Dominican Republic – Independence Day,” said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter.
“On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and the friendly people of your country,” added the president.
News.Az