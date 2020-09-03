Ilham Aliyev has once again proved that Azerbaijan and Turkey share brotherly ties - Akkan Suver

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev once again proved to the whole world that Azerbaijan and Turkey share ties of brotherhood and friendship, Dr. Akkan Suver, Chairman of the Marmara Group Foundation for Strategic and Social Studies, told News.Az.

He was commenting on President Ilham Aliyev's statement at a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Greece that Azerbaijan does not hesitate to support Turkey and will always do so.

"We all in Turkey thank Mr. President for this support. We are indeed "one nation, two states". Both Turkey and Azerbaijan are setting this example to the world in the brightest possible way. As in the case of Turkey's absolute support for Azerbaijan on the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in this case, President Ilham Aliyev made it clear that Azerbaijan will in every possible way and always support Turkey in the fight against the violation of its rights in the Mediterranean Sea" he said.

A. Suver also added that Ilham Aliyev rightly expressed concern to the new ambassador of Greece about the close military cooperation between Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia.

News.Az





News.Az