Ilham Aliyev orders to increase amount of benefits for women with many children

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the amount of benefits for women with more than five children, Trend reports.

In order to strengthen social protection of women with more than five children and increase public care for them, the amount of benefits set by the presidential “Decree on defining the amount of benefits for women with more than five children”, dated Dec. 27, 2013, will be increased by 10 percent starting from March 1, 2018, according to the order.

