Illegal Armenian armed groups open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

On November 21, starting from 10:00 to 14:25, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Fuzuli and Khojavand regions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.

