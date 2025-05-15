In Abu Dhabi, Trump visits mosque for first time as president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Trump visited a mosque on Thursday, marking his first publicly known visit to a Muslim place of worship during his time in office.

His visit to the United Arab Emirates' Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was just one stop on a larger diplomatic tour through the Middle East, the first major foreign trip of his second term, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump removed his shoes during his visit, as is customary in mosques, and was escorted by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

"Isn't this beautiful? It is so beautiful," Trump said. "This is an incredible culture."

The landmark mosque is known for its white marble domes and Italian-marbled floors with colored flower inlays. It is a popular cultural destination for tourists, politicians and celebrity visitors to Abu Dhabi.

Trump and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE's ruler who greeted Trump upon his arrival in the country, have close ties, in part built on the UAE's decision to normalize relations with Israel in a landmark deal during Trump's first term in office. His visit to the UAE is the third stop on his Middle East tour that began with two days of lavish ceremonies in his honor in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In each country, Trump was given a ceremonial welcome with Arabian horses and honor guards. Trump has extensive family business interests in all three countries, where Trump-branded towers and golf courses are being developed. A UAE fund also used the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture called World Liberty Financial to close a $2 billion investment in crypto exchange Binance.

News.Az