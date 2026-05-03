Iranian security forces violently arrest Mani Abdollahzadeh in Piranshahr

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Security forces in Iran have carried out a violent raid in the village of Darbakeh, located in Piranshahr, resulting in the arrest of a young man named Mani Abdollahzadeh.

According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, the forces stormed his family home without presenting a legal warrant and used violence during the detention process. Following the arrest, Abdollahzadeh was transferred to an undisclosed location, News.Az reports, citing Hengaw.

As of now, Iranian authorities have not provided any information regarding the reasons for his arrest, the specific charges he may face, or where he is currently being held. Despite persistent efforts by his family to discover his fate and whereabouts, they have been unsuccessful in obtaining any details from the authorities.

News.Az