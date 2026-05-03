Ukrainian forces strike Russian shadow fleet vessels near Novorossiysk - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces attacked two Russian shadow fleet tankers near the entrance to the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea on May 3.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the operation, stating that these vessels, which were actively used to transport oil, have now been disabled. The attack was a coordinated effort led by General Staff Chief Andrii Hnatov, involving the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Navy, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

The strike is part of a broader strategy by Ukraine to intensify long-range attacks on Russia's energy sector to undermine the funding of Moscow's war effort.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will continue to comprehensively develop its long-range capabilities across sea, air, and land. Novorossiysk has grown in significance as a primary military and logistical hub for the Russian Black Sea Fleet following repeated Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea.

The targeted vessels are part of a shadow fleet assembled by Russia since the 2022 invasion to bypass Western sanctions. This network utilizes shell companies, opaque ownership, and frequent changes to national flags to obscure its connection to Moscow and maintain oil exports. By targeting these tankers, Ukraine continues its campaign against the oil terminal and logistical infrastructure in Novorossiysk.

News.Az